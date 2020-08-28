Rental assistance offered for SM residents

SANTA MARIA — Households in Santa Maria that have experienced a decrease in income because of COVID-19 may qualify for emergency rental assistance.

The city of Santa Maria announced Wednesday that a program will offer up to three months of rental assistance (or up to $5,000 maximum) to low- to moderate-income households.

This assistance is funded by special Community Development Block Grant funding, but funds are limited and applications will be on a first come, first serve basis.

Residents have until 5 p.m. Sept. 4 to apply online. The application can be translated into several other languages online.

Santa Barbara County is offering a similar program that covers the unincorporated areas, plus Carpinteria, Buellton, Solvang, Guadalupe and Goleta. All applications can be found on the same website, www.countyofsb.org/housing

The city of Santa Barbara also offers a similar program, which can be found at www.unitedwaysb.org/covid19.

For more information, contact the Special Projects Division of the Community Development Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2118.

