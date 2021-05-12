Rental help offered in Goleta

Goleta residents financially impacted by COVID-19 (e.g. job loss, reduction in wages, etc.) can apply for rental assistance.

The city of Goleta is providing money to assist residents with their rent through the Housing Authority of Santa Barbara County.

“The city is glad to be able to support our residents during these difficult times,” said Jaime Valdez, interim director of Neighborhood Services and Public Safety. “We hope that by providing a program to assist with rent, we can ease some of the stress that people are feeling.”

Upon application approval, applicants may receive up to $5,000 or up to three months of current and/or past-due rental expenses, whichever is less, according to a news release. Once approved, assistance payments to applicants will be paid directly to landlords.

To be eligible, residents must provide proof of residency in Goleta and be in a household that is 80% or less of the area median income. Residents must also demonstrate loss of income due to COVID-19, with eligibility starting on March 13, 2020. Residents must also provide documentation of the two last two months of income for the entire household and proof of a lease or rental agreement.

Residents may be required to submit additional documents.

To apply, go to portal.neighborlysoftware.com/SANTABARBARACOUNTYCA/participant.

For more information, call the Housing Authority at 805-735-8351 or email questions@hasbarco.org.

— Dave Mason