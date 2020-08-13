RENZ, Meredith “Joyce”

Joyce Renz passed away at home, August 1, 2020 due to complication of Alzheimer’s, at the age of 91.

She was born April 21, 1929, to Perry and Evelyn Taylor, in Santa Barbara. She graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1946. She met her soul mate, Wes Renz, in Bakersfield through mutual friends. They returned to Santa Barbara in 1959, where they bought their current home.

Joyce enjoyed painting, mosaic, and weaving. She was an accomplished weaver, and received awards for her work. She was an active member of Sigma Tau Psi sorority. She enjoyed working in her garden, and was well known as the succulent lady.

Joyce and Wes traveled extensively after retirement. They have an extensive shell collection, which began with her parents. They just celebrated their 67 wedding anniversary.

She is preceded in death by her son, Rick Renz, her parents, and three sisters. She is survived by her husband, Wes Renz, daughters, Debbie Renz Bayer, and Jodi Renz (Dennis Anderson), niece Shelley Fitzpatrick (Casey), and two granddaughters, Lauren and Lanette Renz, along with many other nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to her Hospice nurses from Central Coast Hospice, Kelli Tenis and Keri Pena, and her caregiver, Rejoice Wilson.

A celebration of her life will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to your favorite charity.