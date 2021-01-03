RENZ, Wesley James

Wes Renz passed away peacefully at home, December 12, 2020 at the age of 95. He was born September 4, 1925, to George and Ruth Renz, in Bakersfield, CA. He graduated from Bakersfield High School. In 1943 he enlisted in the Navy and served much of his time in Guadalcanal. He received an honorable discharge in 1945. He was a proud World War II Veteran.

Upon returning to Bakersfield, he pursued an electrical contractors license while working as an electrician in Bakersfield. He met his soul mate, Joyce, in Bakersfield through mutual friends. He served in the Kern County Sheriff Reserves from 1952-1957, while working for Fischbach and Moore as a General Foreman and Supervisor. Through Fischbach and Moore, he worked at Edwards Air Force Base, Camp Cook, and Vandenberg Air Force Base. He was involved in the electrical installation of the missile guidance system.

Wes and Joyce eventually moved to Santa Barbara in 1959, where they bought their current home, and raised their family. He started his own business, Renz Electric, in 1962, retiring in 1990.

Wes and Joyce traveled extensively after his retirement. They have an impressive shell collection, which began with Joyce’s parents. They celebrated their 67th anniversary in July.

Wes is preceded in death by the love of his life, Joyce Taylor Renz, their son, Rick Renz, his parents, and siblings. He is survived by his daughters, Debbie Renz Bayer, and Jodi Renz (Dennis Anderson), niece Shelley Fitzpatrick (Casey), and two granddaughters, Lauren and Lanette Renz, along with many other nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to his Hospice nurses from Central Coast Hospice, Kelli Tenis and Keri Pena, and a special thank you to Jeannine Todd, also from Central Coast Hospice.

A celebration of his life, along with Joyce’s and Rick’s, will be held at a future date, when Covid safe.

In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to your favorite charity.