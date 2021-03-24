Rep. Carbajal to co-chair wind caucus

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

SANTA BARBARA — U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, will serve as co-chair of the Congressional Offshore Wind Caucus.

The bipartisan group consists of lawmakers who want to improve offshore wind technology, invest in the wind workforce and make the U.S. a global leader in clean energy.

Rep. Carbajal will lead the commission alongside Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Virginia; Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-New Jersey; and Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Santa Cruz.

Rep. Luria formally created the caucus this month to find solutions for challenges in the offshore wind industry, lobby for workforce development and pave the way for environmental improvement.

“My district on the Central Coast is no stranger to the devastating impacts of climate change,” Rep. Carbajal said in a statement. “Through pragmatic policies and strategic investment, we can harness the power of offshore wind to combat climate change and grow our economy at the same time.”

In a statement, Rep. Luria said she is proud to lead the caucus and present “common-ground policies” that will make the U.S. a leader in the offshore wind industry.

“Now more than ever, it is vital to make robust investments in clean and renewable sources of energy,” Rep. Luria said in a statement. “In addition to helping us avoid some of the most severe impacts of climate change, expanding offshore wind energy would create long-term opportunities for countless Americans.”

Rep. Carbajal has been a long-time advocate of offshore wind production throughout his time in Congress. In August 2019, he created the Offshore Wind Working Group to advance offshore wind opportunities on the Central Coast.

— Madison Hirneisen