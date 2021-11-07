Rep. Carbajal Votes to Pass Infrastructure Bill

NEWS-PRESS FILE

Rep. Salud Carbajal

On November 5th, Rep. Salud Carbajal voted to pass H.R. 3684, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, joining most of his fellow democrats as well as 13 republicans who voted in favor of the bill. The House vote was 228-206 in favor of the bill.

Only six democrats voted against the bill, joining the majority of republicans. The bill represents a once-in-a-generation investment intended to create good-paying jobs, rebuild the nation’s infrastructure, address climate issues and position the nation to compete in the 21st Century economy. This bill is the largest federal investment in history in public transit, broadband, clean energy transmission and clean water infrastructure.

“Today I’m excited to vote for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act which will create millions of good paying jobs and modernize our infrastructure throughout our country and the central coast. It will repair our roads and bridges. It will improve our public transit and it will make significant and historic investments to our broadband and internet connectivity, as well as our clean water infrastructure. Today is an important day for our country and the Central Coast in improving the lives of Americans and working middle class families,” Mr. Carbajal said on the day of the vote.

The bill contains a measure based on Mr. Carbajal’s Forest Act which increases funding for the forest service to maintain roads and infrastructure to more effectively fight trees.

“I have spoken to constituents and local officials across the Central Coast and they have made it clear that federal investment in local infrastructure would be transformative for our economy and quality of life. Today I proudly cast my vote for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which will provide the funding needed to expand internet connectivity, fix dilapidated roads and bridges, and improve our public transit and clean water infrastructure. With this box checked, we now turn to passing the Build Back Better Act, which will create new jobs in the clean energy economy and give working middle-class families a tax break by cutting down on the costs of child care, senior care, and health care. These investments in our infrastructure and in working families will make us a better, stronger country,” said Mr. Carbajal.

“We are ready for transformative action on a federal level to address the persistent backlog of transportation infrastructure and public transit options for our communities. We are encouraged and excited about the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and will work with Congressman Carbajal to take advantage of the opportunities the bill presents for strong federal support on high priority projects in our region like the U.S. 101 Carpinteria to Santa Barbara project, protection of resources for transit partners, and new investments for a climate-resilient future,” said Marjie Kirn, Executive Director of the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.

“We are thrilled for the continued investment in our region’s multimodal transportation system. We expect this infrastructure reauthorization to deliver much-needed increases to our existing funding programs, so that our communities can pave more roads, fix more bridges, improve and electrify transit and advance safety for bicyclists and pedestrians. This legislation also offers the single biggest investment in rail in over 50 years, and we want to see some of that invested in Central Coast passenger rail,” said Peter Rodgers, Executive Director of the San Luis Obispo County of Governments.

