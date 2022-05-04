Rep. McMorris Rodgers says leaked Supreme Court opinion damages public trust

By RAELYNN RICARTE

THE CENTER SQUARE STAFF REPORTER

(The Center Square) — U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, said Tuesday the leak of a draft opinion in a U.S. Supreme Court case involving an argument over abortion rights “will severely damage the public’s trust” in the institution.

“It’s a deliberate attack on the integrity of the court and its role as an independent judiciary,” she said in a statement. “There must be a complete investigation into how this leak happened and who is responsible.”

The 98-page draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito was leaked to the press and subsequently published.

Although the high court has not yet formally ruled on the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Justice Alito’s opinion would strike down the right to abortion established by the 1973 case Roe V. Wade.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has confirmed the authenticity of the leaked draft opinion. He noted Tuesday that the draft ruling does not represent the court’s final decision.

Justice Roberts also announced that he had directed the Marshal of the Court to launch an investigation into the source of the leak.

“At this very moment, Democrats and the Left are using this breach of trust as an opportunity to spread fear and force their discriminatory pro-abortion agenda on every American,” said Rep. McMorris Rodgers. “Their Abortion on Demand Until Birth Act allows for abortion during any stage of pregnancy up until birth and for any reason, including on the basis of a baby’s gender, race, or disability. It allows for any late-term abortion regardless of the welfare of the mother or the baby.”

She said this “extreme agenda” is supported by nearly every Democrat in the House and Senate. She called on Americans to stand against it.

“This agenda must be stopped by a movement united behind our Constitutional and God-given right to life. Let’s be warriors for human dignity and human value,” said Rep. McMorris Rodgers. “Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for all must remain the unshakeable moral bedrock of the greatest experiment in self-governance the world has ever known.”

Rep. McMorris Rodgers, who identifies as a “pro-life mom,” participated in a rally on the steps of the Supreme Court when the case of Dobbs was being argued last December. She spoke about the joy of having three children, including son Cole, then 14, who was born with Down Syndrome.

At the time, she pointed out examples of people with the syndrome who are contributing to society.

“We need to advocate that our laws protect the dignity and value of the unborn,” she said.