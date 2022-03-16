Repair project to start on Thousand Steps

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS

Work will begin later this month on repairs to the Thousand Steps in Santa Barbara.

The Thousand Steps repair project will start later this month.

Beginning March 28, the beach stairway will be fenced and closed to public access, the Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department announced Tuesday.

The department said the project will take approximately two months to complete.

“Thousand Steps is one of three public beach access stairways we have in Santa Barbara,” said Parks and Recreation Director Jill Zachary. “This major repair project will make sure the people of Santa Barbara have safe access to the beach from the street level for decades to come.”

The city of Santa Barbara built the Thousand Steps beach stairway, originally called Camino a Mar, almost a century ago in 1925.

The city said in a news release that ocean waves have eroded the stairs and made them dangerous.

As part of the Thousand Steps repair project, the Parks and Recreation Department plans to rebuild the lower 14 steps, replace the bottom section of the stairways and add 10 new concrete steps. The city is also installing new handrails and adding a concrete guard rail at the middle landing.

The city also said it will improve the drainage system to lessen the growth of algae that makes the steps slippery.

No access to the beach will be available in the immediate area during the project. Two other nearby beach access stairways will remain open.

email: dmason@newspress.com