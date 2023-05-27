“REPARATIONS FIGHT ROARS AS SOME CITIES PUSH MILLION-DOLLAR PAYMENTS TO BLACK AMERICANS”

Americans should be asking themselves this question: Where do reparations end?

Supposing Gov. Gruesome begins a national trend by paying out billions (if not trillions) of dollars to African-Americans, using money California does not even have (considering a $32 billion deficit). Who’s next?

Reparations for Chinese, who built this country’s transcontinental railway tracks?

Reparations for the descendants of Native Americans who were massacred or relegated to reservations?

The history of humanity is brutal and tragic.

Has Germany made adequate reparations to families of those who perished at Auschwitz and Dachau? To those who also had their bank accounts and master artworks plundered?

Has Turkey made reparations (or even admitted culpability) for its genocidal atrocities against Armenians?

It goes on and on through the ages.

So why are only African-Americans singled out deserving of millions of dollars each in cash, along with absolution of debt?

The cynical answer, as usual: The exploitation of voting power.

“CIVIL RIGHTS VETERAN SAYS PUSH FOR REPARATIONS ABOUT DEMS KEEPING THE BLACK VOTE”

As Gavin Gruesome postures himself for a run at the White House in 2028 he wants and needs the black vote, starting with those in the state he allegedly governs.

“It’s a ploy,” says Robert Woodson, president of the Woodsen Center. “It’s just keeping us all at each other’s throats, and it’s being used cynically by people who really are trying to undermine the fundamental values of this nation.”

Slavery should not even be an issue in California. The state disallowed and outlawed it from the get-go.

Add this: Eight of the nine members of the California Reparations Tax Force demanding $800 billion be dispersed from state coffers among black people are … black, including the chairman and vice-chairman.

Talk about stacking the court!

Is it not a conflict of interest that these task force members would become instant millionaires through reparations?

Would it not be more prudent to have included a balanced cross-section of ethnicities to assess the fairness of providing reparations to one singled-out segment of the population?

Is Gavin Gruesome not moronic for putting himself into this predicament by appointing a stacked “task force”?

Reparations has become the new COVID — a progressive litmus test that will create new racial tension and rip this country apart at the seams, likely exploding into violence. As was the case with masks, lockdowns and the experimental vaccine, prepare yourself to be shamed by the left if you do not buy into reparations.

“SLAVERY REPARATIONS TO BLACK CALIFORNIANS DIVIDE THE STATE”

It is almost as if some devious force from behind the scenes is trying to instigate a race war while keeping sheeple distracted from the truly important issues facing our country. It would not surprise me if the intelligence services of China and Russia are at least partly responsible for fomenting fissures such as reparations in our country. Divided we fall — and thus, we fall into their trap.

And this: If reparations are approved and implemented by various cities and states, prepare yourself for hyperinflation, a fiscal consequence. Because you cannot give tons of money away and expect prices of everything across the board not to ascend astronomically.

We’ve already experienced this to some extent, printing greenbacks out of thin air for COVID-19 relief and assistance programs such as the so-called Paycheck Protection Program. Money did not go to those who needed their minimal paychecks but rather to fat cat law firms, corporate giants and fraudsters.

If we do it all over again for reparations, watch and weep as prices for everything double or even triple.

That’s fine for those receiving the money, but it is a two-fold penalty on those who do not: One, higher taxes (your money) to cover the cost of reparations. Two, higher prices for everything from milk and eggs to cars and homes to live in.

“WHATEVER POLITICOS DO, CASH REPARATIONS LIKELY ILLEGAL”

The 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution requires “equal protection” for all Americans.

Which translates to this: If reparations are enacted by the California legislature and approved by the governor, they will be challenged in the courts on the basis that ALL Americans deserving of reparations cannot be excluded.

“COULD OPRAH WINFREY REPLACE DIANNE FEINSTEIN, 89, IN THE SENATE?”

Proven liar Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, who desperately covets Sen.

Dianne FeinsteIn’s U.S. Senate seat, must be fuming over Gov. Gruesome’s pledge to appoint a black woman to replace Sen. Feinstein, D-California, without considering the attributes of other candidates who are neither black nor female.

And now we hear Oprah Winfrey of Montecito is on Gavin’s shortlist.

Says Terry Schilling, president of American Principles Project: “The people of California, just like any other state, deserve the best person possible representing them, not someone whose chief qualification is their sex and skin color.”

“MYSTERY AS RUSSIAN OFFICIAL DIES MID-FLIGHT AFTER BECOMING SERIOUSLY ILL”

Mad Vlad’s intelligence apparatus continues to murder senior officials who criticize Russia’s tyrant and his brutal war on Ukraine.

Who: Pyotr Kurcherenko, 46, deputy science minister.

When: Last Saturday.

Where: Aboard a plane from Havana.

Why: “He condemned the very idea of war, especially a fraternal one,” wrote Russian journalist Roman Super.

“WAGNER GROUP CHIEF ADMITS UKRAINE WAR HAS COMPLETELY BACKFIRED”

According to Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prighozin, President Vladimir Putin’s misguided invasion has not resulted in “demilitarizing” Ukraine.

Quite the opposite.

Because thanks to a treasure trove of military equipment from the West, Mr. Prighozin points out, plus “a high level of organization, a high level of training and a high level of intelligence,” Ukraine now has “one of the strongest armies.”

“WAGNER SAYS 20,000 OF ITS TROOPS HAVE DIED TAKING UKRAINE’S BAKHMUT”

All the lives that will never be fully lived.

All the widows, children, parents, grandparents and siblings who will never see their loved ones again and will be devastated by that loss the rest of their lives.

All the children that will never born

All because of one monster: Vladimir Putin.

May his evil soul be damned and rot in hell for all eternity, along with the souls of weak sycophants complicit in his madness.

“UKRAINE-RUSSIA WAR: PUTIN AT RISK OF ‘REVOLUTION’”

Yevgeny Prighozin, head of the Meatgrinder Wagon — or Wagner-Train — has invoked Russia’s 1917 revolution in his forecast that President Putin’s regime will fall as a consequence of Russia’s defeat against Ukraine. (Mr. Prighozin is either signing his own death warrant or posturing himself to replace Putin.)

And perhaps this is already happening as …

“ANTI-PUTIN RUSSIANS SAY THEY LAUNCHED A CROSS-BORDER ATTACK FROM UKRAINE”

Russians aligned with Ukraine this week initiated the revolution with an armed incursion into Belgorod in southwest Russia.

A representative of the Russian Armed Opposition Center, based in Kyiv, told CNN that his insurrectionist group intends to “liberate our motherland from the tyranny of Putin.”

Now that Russians are no longer safe within Russia, coupled with a vast number of loved ones being returned in body bags to Russian families, equals molten lava readying to erupt.

“PAUL WHELAN SHARES ‘EXTREME WORRY’ HE COULD BE LEFT BEHIND AGAIN”

Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan continues to languish inside a Russian prison while Brittney Griner (freed last December in exchange for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout) plays basketball.

Under President Joe Biden’s divisive rule, political leanings prevail. So no hostage negotiation for Paul, who has already served six years of a 15-year sentence, supposedly for spying.

Where is former Congressman and former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson (who specializes in the brokerage of such international releases) when you need him?

As I recently learned while in Santa Fe, Bill apparently hangs at the bar of the Inn at Anasazi most mornings drinking sauvignon blanc, petulantly (after a few glasses, it is alleged) picking political peeves with other patrons.

Meantime, Paul Whelan continues to suffer because securing Ms. Briner’s release before Christmas was more politically correct than pushing for Mr. Whelan’s freedom.

THE STATE OF SMALL-TOWN AMERICA

I recently returned from a 12-day road trip that took me through Utah, Colorado, New Mexico and Arizona. As much as possible, I strove to take the pulse of small town America (as did John Steinbeck in “Travels with Charley”), by driving on local routes instead of interstates.

Antonito, a small town with a population of 647, is the location of Colorado’s oldest church, Our Lady of Guadalupe, built in 1857.

Sadly, this town symbolizes what is happening to small towns from coast to coast.

Driving through Antonito on Highway 285, I passed a number of dilapidated, boarded up shops, restaurants and hotels. One closure after another.

And forget about movie houses: Not a one remains open in any small town I drove through.

But, lo and behold, Antonito, whose amenities have been vastly depleted, enjoys a trio of vibrant, freshly painted shops: All three are cannabis dispensaries.

What would Steinbeck say?

EMAIL FROM A READER

“You have spent an enormous amount of time and work in Monaco. Do you have or care to share your opinion on the death of Princess Grace? I have heard it was not an accident.”

My response: I have many times driven the road from La Turbie, atop a French Alp, so I know firsthand the dangers posed by that steep descent through a trio of hairpin turns.

Grace, who was only 52 when she died in September 1982, speeded up when she should have slowed down. This was due to either 1) the brakes on her Rover were shot (accidental or intentional) or 2) Grace suffered a stroke and lost control of the pedals.

Some say Stephanie, age 17 at the time, was driving (without a license) — and maybe she was. If so, Grace and she were probably arguing over Steph’s wild ways. The wrong place for histrionics.

I think it more likely that the 1990 death of Stefano Casiraghi (husband of Stephanie’s older sister, Caroline) in a boating “accident” (during a yacht race near Monaco) was an organized event.

Mr. Casiraghi and his Italian mafia backers had been trying to make a move on the principality’s ultra-lucrative and cutthroat building sector, which for decades had been the exclusive domain of the Pastor family, known as “The Prince’s Builder.”

A vicious war is now under way between the new generation Pastors and corrupt members of Prince Albert’s inner circle and Grace’s grandchildren over who gets to deconstruct and rebuild Monaco’s real estate — in addition to co-opting, through strong-arm tactics, long-established businesses.

Monaco, under the rule of Prince Albert II, has become Moscow-by-the-Med.

Robert Eringer is a longtime Montecito author with vast experience in investigative journalism. He welcomes questions or comments at reringer@gmail.com.