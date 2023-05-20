Reparations proposal raises questions

We need to know the positions of our elected leaders on debt-ridden California-paying reparations to “descendants of enslaved or free black people who were in the country by the end of the 19th century.”

Make note of the wording: “in the country,” not just in the state of California by 1900. The difference is eligible descendants totaling 8,819,144 additional persons!

In 1900, there were about 8.8 million blacks in America, and virtually none in California. Less than 1% (14,850 blacks) of 1,485,053 counted persons were in California CA. (In 1900, Native Americans were not counted.) None were enslaved. (The state’s demographics changed in the 1940 during World War II.)

We know the complexities of the issue — from redlining, lending practices, access to employment and other policies that denied equal access based on race to blacks and Asians. (An example is The Chinese Exclusion Act.)

I get it. I studied it, and I was raised to advocate the issue of freedom and opportunity for all. My great-grandfather George East carried the American/Union Flag in the bloody Civil War battles of Antietam and Gettysburg. Thousands died to free all those who were enslaved, including the 20-25 members of the color guard in each battle protecting our flag. Lincoln Republicans fought to free all men regardless of race, color or creed.

With that said, the question is: Do State Sen. Monique Limon, D-Santa Barbara, and Assemblyman Gregg Hart, D-Santa Barbara, support pending legislation to pay up to $350,000 per descendant of blacks in the country by 1900? Or only in the California? Or will each focus forward and not fixate on looking in the rear view mirror?

As constituents, we must know if either will be introducing legislation to fund reparations, Or will they ask U.S. Rep Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, to introduce legislation for federal funding from our bankrupt government?

After all, the California proposal will apply to all black descendants in the country — not just those who were in California before 1900.

Let’s get answers!

Denice Spangler Adams

Montecito