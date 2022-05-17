Report: Bacara Resort & Spa being sold

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

The Bacara Resort & Space opened in 2000 on 78 acres in Goleta and became part of the Ritz-Carlton chain in 2017.



The Ritz-Carlton Bacara Santa Barbara Resort & Spa — an upscale, glamorous Goleta resort — is being sold for $3.8 billion.

That’s according to the Pacific Coast Business Times, which reports that the hotel is among 25 hotels in a portfolio that Watermark Lodging is selling to private real estate funds.

According to the newspaper, those funds are being managed by Brookfield Asset Management.

The News-Press called the Bacara resort Monday to confirm the sale but couldn’t reach a representative.

A longtime hallmark of the Santa Barbara County tourism industry, the Bacara is known for its creative approach to savory and sweet dishes. It’s also known for its picturesque setting in rural Goleta, its golf course, its saltwater swimming pools, its luxury spa, its salon and fitness center, and a ballroom that can fit more than a thousand people. The Bacara also boasts a Director’s Lounge and Screening Room for movie premieres, as well as direct access to the beach.

Located on 78 acres, the Bacara opened in 2000 at a cost of more than $200 million. In 2017, it became part of the luxury Ritz-Carlton chain.

