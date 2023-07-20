Report: Border panels missing key features

(The Center Square) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers allocated $10.7 billion to build barriers along the nation’s 2,000-mile southern border while President Donald Trump was in office, but most of the barriers lack key features such as lighting, cameras and access roads for patrols, according to a new report.

A U.S. Government Accountability Office report found the Corps obligated $10.7 billion to support the border barrier efforts from fiscal years 2018 through 2020, almost all for construction contracts. More than 70% of the funds for construction contracts were Department of Defense funds made available after Trump’s 2019 National Emergency Declaration.

During that time, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded 39 construction contracts, primarily DOD-funded, to build more than 600 miles of border barriers.

About 32% of the miles to be built under these contracts were new barriers in areas where no barriers had previously existed. The remaining 68% of the miles were to replace existing barriers.

When President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, he paused all of the border contracts he was able to by law. At that point, the Corps reported it had completed about 450 miles of barriers. Most were incomplete.

Less than 69 miles, or about 15%, were for completed barrier systems, according to the report.