Free agent catcher and Dos Pueblos alum James McCann will be signing with the New York Mets, according to media reports.

McCann, 30, reportedly was signed to a four-year contract worth just over $40 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

In seven major league seasons, McCann has a .249 batting average with 65 home runs and 252 RBIs. He also has thrown out 36.3% of runners attempting to steal (127 of 354) over his career.

— Mitchell White