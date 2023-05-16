Republican border security bill would increase deficit despite reducing expenses

By BRETT ROWLAND

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – The House Republicans border security bill provides a look at the dollars and cents behind immigration at the U.S. border.

The bill, H.R. 2, known as the Secure the Border Act of 2023, would restrict the Department of Homeland Security from providing parole to foreign nationals by defining the reasons for which parole may be granted. Parole allows people to temporarily enter the United States. It would also require all employers to use E-Verify, a federal system that allows public- and private-sector employers to confirm work eligibility in the U.S. Use of E-Verify would be phased in over several years.

The Congressional Budget Office said the bill would increase unified budget deficits by $6.1 billion over the next decade. That deficit consists of a $45.4 billion decrease in on-budget deficits and a $51.5 billion increase in off-budget deficits, according to the CBO report.

In terms of direct spending, the biggest savings would come from reduced health care and nutrition benefit programs. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates that under the bill these expenditures would decrease by $21 billion from 2024 to 2033. Much of that would come from savings on premium tax credits, Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program. Direct spending on those programs would decline by $13.5 billion that time period, according to CBO estimates. Spending on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps, would decline by $4.3 billion over the same time period.

The Secure the Border Act of 2023 would result in less revenue. The CBO and the United States Congressional Joint Committee on Taxation estimate that the E-Verify and parole provisions in the measure would “reduce revenues, on net, by about $28.4 billion over the 2024–2033 period.” That’s largely the result of a $51.6 billion reduction in payroll taxes for Social Security partially offset by a $23.2 billion net increase in taxes.

“Those changes largely reflect JCT’s expectation that the mandatory verification of employment authorization would result in some workers without work authorization being paid outside of the tax system – that is, they would move into the underground economy,” according to the CBO report.

Additional savings are expected in the Office of Refugee Resettlement, according to the CBO. The agency estimates that under Secure the Border Act of 2023 about 200,000 fewer foreign nationals would receive asylum and about 550,000 fewer unaccompanied children would be released from 2024 to 2033. That would result in savings ong cash, medical assistance, job training, and other benefits, such as those offered to unaccompanied children, including housing, health care, education and legal services. CBO estimates that those services will cost about $69,000 in 2024 for each child.

As a result, the CBO estimates that the bill would decrease spending by $42.1 billion over the 2024-2033 period.

The Secure the Border Act of 2023 also includes costs. The bill would re-start construction of a southwestern border wall. It would require the Department of Homeland Security to build at least 900 miles of wall and physical barriers at an estimated cost of $1 billion from 2024 to 2028 and an additional $1 billion after 2028. It would also direct U.S. Customs and Border Protection to hire enough border patrol agents to maintain staffing at 22,000. That would mean the U.S. Customs and Border Protection would have to add about 3,000 agents at an estimated cost of $1.3 billion from 2024 to 2028. CBO estimated it would cost $4.6 billion from 2024 to 2033 period to hire, train, and retain the bill’s required 22,000 border patrol agents.

Democrats have said the Republican House’s Secure the Border Act of 2023 is dead on arrival in the Democrat-controlled U.S. Senate. President Biden also has indicated he would veto the bill should it reach his desk.