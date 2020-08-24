Republican convention begins with nomination

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will be nominated for re-election tonight at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, N.C.

The nomination will take place during the roll call vote by delegations from across the nation.

Tonight is the first night of the convention, which runs through Thursday.

Jason Miller, a senior adviser for President Trump’s campaign, told NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday that the president will speak every night, but did not elaborate whether the comments would be live remarks or pre-recorded segments.

He said President Trump will be “speaking at various parts through each of the nights” at the Republican convention.

— Dave Mason