First, I would like to thank the News-Press for printing my article regarding the Good Samaritan at Albertsons (News-Press, Aug. 29). Since its publication, I have received several emails saying it had to be a Republican.

We will never know if she was a Republican or Democrat. But we know she was a good person. However, I feel the Republicans tend to get a bad rap, and that is just not fair.

Dottie Huthman

Goleta