Republicans call for impeachment of DHS head

COURTESY PHOTO

Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

By CASEY HARPER

THE CENTER SQUARE SENIOR REPORTER

(The Center Square) — A group of U.S. House Republicans on Tuesday called for the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The lawmakers, led by U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., made their remarks during a news conference outside the Capitol, calling for Secretary Mayorkas’ impeachment amid the soaring number of illegal immigrants crossing into the U.S.

“Every day he remains in office, America is less safe,” Rep. Biggs said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has released a steady stream of figures showing that the number of illegal immigrants entering through the southern border has soared to record levels since President Joe Biden took office.

Those numbers are poised to get worse. Trump-era Title 42 protections that allowed feds to expel migrants more quickly because of COVID-19 concerns are set to expire later this month, and experts predict a surge of illegal immigrants are awaiting that expiration.

Some areas, like El Paso, are seeing thousands of migrants cross over each day.

Those larger numbers of migrants have also brought large quantities of fentanyl, a deadly drug that is trafficked in the U.S. via cartels. Fentanyl overdoses have soared in recent years as well.

Some in the Senate have echoed the criticism of Secretary Mayorkas.

“The southern border has been an issue for a long time,” said Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn. “Secretary Mayorkas only showed back up when the mainstream media caved and reported on the issue.”

Casey Harper works at The Center Square’s Washington, D.C., bureau.