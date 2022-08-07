Republicans controlled Assembly in 1994

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

Brooks Firestone served in the state Assembly when the Republicans held a majority.

I am surprised James Buckley left out the role of our local community in his “Dems move ahead with spending boondoggle” column on July 31.

My election to the Assembly, from our local district that had long been part of the Democratic majority in the Assembly, was one of the surprises that gave the Republicans a brief majority in 1994. As he rightly states, a long struggle, very ably led by Assemblymember Willie Brown, brought back the majority to the Democrats, which they have held ever since. I was the last local Republican elected to state office after my two terms in the Assembly.

By the way, WIllie Brown was an exceptional leader and politician, who I believe would be concerned about the policies and leadership that control our state these days.

We all know the Democrats, currently, have the Republicans well beaten locally, in organization, funding, registration and ambitious candidates. I can only hope the voters take a long and careful look at the state of California and the country before giving the present leadership their vote this year.

Brooks Firestone

Former Assemblymember