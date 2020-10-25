Reservations required for Amtrak Pacific Surfliners over Thanksgiving

COURTESY PHOTO

Reservations will be required for Amtrak Pacific Surfliner passengers during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner is requiring reservations for trains that travel between Santa Barbara, San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties from Nov. 23 through Nov. 30.

This requirement is to safely manage what Pacific Surfliner anticipates to be an increase in travelers over the Thanksgiving holiday.

This way, customers can distance themselves from one another onboard.

Seats may sell out, so customers are encouraged to plan ahead and book early.

In addition, the Rail 2 Rail program will be suspended over the holiday weekend, so monthly Metrolink and COASTER passes will not be accepted on Pacific Surfliner trains during that time period, officials said.

Amtrak monthly and 10-ride passes are still acceptable, but multi-ride ticket holders must confirm each trip (train and date) through the Amtrak RideReserve program on Amtrak.com, the Amtrak app or an Amtrak agent prior to riding.

Train cars are being added to increase the number of available seats on select trains, and ticket sales are limited.

Customers can view a volume percentage next to each trip option to see which trains are more or less crowded in real time. Amtrak has also waived all change fees for reservations made by Dec. 31.

To check availability and book tickets, visit pacificsurfliner.com/holiday or Amtrak.com. To learn about the safety and cleaning measures being implemented on stations and trains, visit pacificsurfliner.com/safety.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com