Reservoirs filling up

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSWater flows out of Gibraltar Dam as seen from East Camino Cielo on the Santa Ynez Mountains on Friday. By 8 p.m., it was at almost 1,399 feet. The reservoir has exceeded its capacity. Below, Lake Cachuma is seen from State Route 154 on Friday. By 8 p.m. Friday, the lake’s level was 744.57 feet. It is expected to fill and spill this weekend, and plans call for releasing water from the lake’s spillway into the Santa Ynez River at 10 a.m. today. The release is expected to be 2,000 cubic feet per second. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post California attorney general sues insulin makers, pharmacy managers for alleged overcharges next post Santa Maria bank announces earnings Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.