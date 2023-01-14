Home Local Reservoirs filling up
Local

Reservoirs filling up

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
Water flows out of Gibraltar Dam as seen from East Camino Cielo on the Santa Ynez Mountains on Friday. By 8 p.m., it was at almost 1,399 feet. The reservoir has exceeded its capacity. Below, Lake Cachuma is seen from State Route 154 on Friday. By 8 p.m. 
Friday, the lake’s level was 744.57 feet. It is expected to fill and spill this weekend, and plans call for releasing water from the lake’s spillway into the Santa Ynez River at 10 a.m. today. The release is expected to be 2,000 cubic feet per second.
