Resident pleads guilty in sexual abuse case involving a child

Manuel Navarro Magallon, 63, of Santa Barbara County pleaded guilty Thursday to four counts of sexual penetration of a child under 10 years old, nine counts of lewd or lascivious acts on a child, and 16 counts of using a minor for sex acts.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney John T. Savrnoch told local media Friday about the pleas, which were entered in a Santa Barbara courtroom.

In March 2019, “Jane Doe,” who was 13 years old, reported that she found a hidden camera in her bathroom and that she believed it had been placed there by Mr. Navarro Magallon. Mr. Navarro Magallon had been working in Jane Doe’s home since 2011 as a caregiver for her brothers.

On March 29, 2019, a search warrant was conducted on Mr. Navarro Magallon’s apartment and a number of electronic devices were found and seized from his room.

On those devices, Santa Barbara Police Department Detectives found numerous videos of Jane Doe being molested when she was under 10.

On May 25, 2023, after a jury had been impaneled, the defendant decided to plead guilty to 29 out of the 30 charges he was facing, according to the district attorney’s office.

Mr. Navarro Magallon’s sentencing is scheduled for July 26 in Santa Barbara County Superior Court. The defendant is currently in custody and is facing a maximum sentence of 120 years, followed by 60 to life in the state prison.

