Resident to be on 'The Price is Right'
Local

Resident to be on ‘The Price is Right’

by Marilyn McMahon
Patricia Coggin of Lompoc will appear on an episode of “The Price is Right” at 10 a.m. May 30 on CBS (KCOY, Channel 12). 

Additional information is available at www.facebook.com/thepriceisrightcbs and twitter.com/priceisright.

— Marilyn McMahon

News-Press Staff Writer

