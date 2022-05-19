Resident to be on ‘The Price is Right’

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail Patricia Coggin of Lompoc will appear on an episode of “The Price is Right” at 10 a.m. May 30 on CBS (KCOY, Channel 12). Additional information is available at www.facebook.com/thepriceisrightcbs and twitter.com/priceisright. — Marilyn McMahon 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail Marilyn McMahon News-Press Staff Writer previous post Pennsylvania: U.S. Senate seat in GOP primary too close to call next post Senators lobby to keep Space Command based in Colorado Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.