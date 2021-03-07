Residents left out of decision process

Regarding the high density affordable housing development at tiny 80 North Patterson Ave.:

Thank you to the editors of the News-Press for publishing my letter about this high density project (“Wrong site for high-density building,” Voices, Jan. 17).

The building plans are for a two-story building with 24 studio apartments, manager apartment and community room plus 19 parking spaces for tenants, manager and three spaces for visitors on a .54 acre lot at the north off-ramp of Highway 101 and Patterson Avenue onto Calle Real. This is already a traffic nightmare without the additional vehicles.

I wrote letters to Supervisor Gregg Hart; Lisa Plowman, director of planning & development; Sean Stewart, planning & development; and Travis Seawards, deputy director development review, for assistance and re-evaluation of this project on this terribly wrong parcel. Then several neighbors and I were informed that the developer seeks to go through the approval process established by Senate Bill 35. This SB35 creates a pathway for affordable housing to be developed without going through the traditional discretionary design review process.

Well, thank you for having us sit through a webinar hearing from the Board of Architectural Review on Jan. 8 when this project was already a done deal. We were just wasting our time believing that we taxpayers in a decent, well-established neighborhood had a chance to be involved in this or other projects that are totally wrong for some locations.

Renate Quebec

Santa Barbara