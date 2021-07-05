Residents sought for Goleta’s panels

GOLETA — The city of Goleta is recruiting residents for its commissions and committees.

Residents between ages 15 and 21, who enjoy spending time in the city’s parks and open space, are encouraged to apply for the Parks and Recreation youth commissioner position. The commission meets on the first Wednesday of every even month.

Three positions, including a youth representative slot, are open on the Public Engagement Commission, which focuses on the public’s involvement with the government. To be considered, you must be a Goleta resident and not employed by the city. For the youth position, you must also be between ages 15 and 21.

The commission has six regularly scheduled meetings per year. Currently, the PEC is helping with the mapping process to determine district lines for the city’s first district elections in November 2022.

There are also two vacancies on the Library Advisory Commission, which meets at 6 p.m. on the first Monday of each month.

One position would represent the city of Goleta. The other position will be filled by someone suggested by the residents of the unincorporated Goleta Valley and the county Board of Supervisors.

The city is also looking for a member to serve on the Santa Barbara County Library Advisory Committee, which advises the Board of Supervisors.

And if you’d like to name city parks, facilities, buildings, etc., you can join the City of Goleta Naming Committee. You must live in Goleta to apply.

All of the positions are compensated at the rate of $50 per meeting. The youth commissioners may choose to waive their compensation and receive community service credit instead.

For more information, go to tinyurl.com/goletaboards-commissions or e-mail cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org.

— Dave Mason