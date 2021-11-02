Residents vote in SB mayoral, City Council races

Today’s the big day for Santa Barbara voters.

Residents within city limits will cast ballots today in mayoral and city council races.

Candidates for mayor are incumbent Cathy Murillo, Randy Rowse, Deborah Schwartz, James Joyce III, Mark Whitehurst and Mark Kilrain, also known as “Boat Rat Matt.”

Results will be displayed from 8:15 to 9 tonight outside of Santa Barbara City Hall, facing De la Guerra Plaza, in addition to online postings.

The mayoral candidates’ websites are cathymurillo.com, schwartzforsb.com, joyceformayor.com, markformayor.com, boatratmatt.com and rowseformayor.com.

News-Press staff writer Annelise Hanshaw reported on the mayoral candidates’ stands on various issues in Monday’s News-Press. You can find her story at newspress.com/santa-barbara-mayoral-race-2021.

In the city council races, District 6 incumbent Meagan Harmon is running against challengers Nina Johnson and Jason Carlton. District 4 incumbent Kristen Sneddon is running against Barrett Reed.

Fifth District City council member Eric Friedman is running unopposed.

See Wednesday’s News-Press for the latest election results.

email: dmason@newspress.com