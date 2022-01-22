‘Resilient Heart’ topic for Hospice speaker series

COURTESY PHOTO

Sharon Salzberg, one of the speakers in Hospice of Santa Barbara’s virtual series, will offer tools that help deepen steadiness of mind and compassionate understanding.

Since 2020, Hospice of Santa Barbara has adjusted to the new realities that come with COVID-19 by creating its free illuminate speaker series, which not only addresses aspects of the pandemic but also offers help on how to navigate through this new reality.

One way the organization has transitioned to serve these past two years is by providing helpful resources to the community and beyond through this virtual series.

Past speakers include Roshi Joan Halifax, Frank Ostaseski, Katy Butler, Sharon Salzberg, Dr. BJ Miller, Dr. Sunita Puri, Jenée Johnson, Daniel Goleman, Nora McInerny and Pico Iyer.

This year, the virtual series continues with the return of Sharon Salzberg, who will present “A Resilient Heart” from 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 16. The event is free, but registration is required.

Ms. Salzberg will explore the resilience of the human spirit as she offers tools that help deepen steadiness of mind and compassionate understanding. Besides her talk, the event will include a short meditation practice and discussion.

“Throughout the pandemic, our illuminate speaker series has been a very important way for us to provide the community with hope,” said David Selberg, CEO of Hospice of Santa Barbara. “We are extremely grateful we get to continue the series in 2022 and kick off with the return of Sharon Salzberg, whose presentation inspired us all last year.

“As we all know, people are reeling from this world-wide crisis emotionally, socially and economically. People have shared a variety of intense feelings they are experiencing during this time — among them: fear, deep sadness, anxiety, grief, uncertainty over the present and what the future holds, vulnerability, despair, anger and hopelessness.”

The series continues through 2022 with Amanda Kloots. Additional speakers will be announced in the coming months.

Sponsors of this event are the Natalie Orfalea Foundation and Lou Buglioli.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com