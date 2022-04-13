UCSB exhibit revisits Isla Vista during counterculture era

Marion Post Wolcott’s “Doug’s Bugs Volkswagen Service Station,” 1975.

The counterculture era of the late 1960s and early 1970s is gradually fading into legend, sustained by hazy memories and secondhand stories. To get a better idea of how utopian visions clashed with on-the-ground reality, contemporary photographs created by a sympathetic yet discerning artist would be enormously helpful.

That’s what the Art, Design and Architecture Museum at UCSB is offering with its current exhibit, “Isla Vista: Resistance and Progress by Marion Post Wolcott.” It consists of 17 photos by the veteran photographer, an on-and-off Santa Barbara resident, which document aspects of life in the university-adjacent community, circa 1974.

“Marion Post Wolcott’s photographs documenting Isla Vista in the 1970s are a testament to the pioneering, counterculture ethos of this unique student enclave,” said Gabriel Ritter, museum director. “Walking through the exhibition, one is reminded of the raucous spirit and ecologically conscious mindset that was nurtured here in the past and remains alive and well today.”

Marion Post Wolcott’s untitled photo of surfers, circa 1975.

In her vivid photographs, Ms. Post Wolcott “brings to the fore the bright, human side of the neighborhood in the mid-1970s,” said Silvia Perea, curator of the museum’s architecture and design collection.”The images feature pacific demonstrations, family-oriented fairs, organic restaurants, recycling fields and street markets but avoids darker elements of the time such as drug trafficking.

“While she identifies with Isla Vista’s political drive,” Ms. Perea said, “she is more attracted to the neighborhood’s achievements than to its struggles.”

Ms. Post Wolcott is best known for the many photos she took between 1938 and 1941 in the South when she was working for the Farm Security Administration. Rather than concentrating exclusively on Depression-era poverty, she “captured both sides of the United States’ socioeconomic spectrum, combining heartening scenes of endurance with discomforting images of privilege,” Ms. Perea said.

Marion Post Wolcott’s “May Day Protest,” 1974.

Once that project ended, Ms. Post Wolcott took a nearly three-decade hiatus from professional photography as she accompanied her diplomat husband to various postings around the world. They settled down in Santa Barbara in the early 1970s, and in a visit to Isla Vista, she found inspiration to resume her work.

When she turned her lens to Isla Vista, Ms. Perea said, she generally focused on “details, rather than panoramic views — a hand-lettered get-out-the-the vote sign, a group of musicians playing at an outdoor concert, a bearded, shirtless man with a young child on his shoulders. Several of the photographs document Isla Vista’s recycling program — one of the first in the nation — showing, among other things, huge plastic bags full of collected cans.

“Just a few years before, in 1969, the oil spill in the Santa Barbara channel had spurred wide ecological action locally and nationally,” Ms. Perea said. “Ms. Post Wolcott’s photographs attest to the lasting social mobilization that followed the disaster. The handmade graphics in the recycling bins and fields highlight that ecological action at Isla Vista was driven by local residents,” as opposed to a government agency.

Stylistically, Ms. Perea sees more similarities than differences between these photos and the better-known ones Ms. Post Wolcott took during the Depression.

Marion Post Wolcott’s “Entrance to Ecology Action Center,” 1975.

“Bank Burning Sign,” 1975.

“Sip OUr Suds Beer Sign,” 1974.

“The FSA series is shot in black and white and questions ideals of democracy in a capitalist society, while Isla Vista is in color and praises the progress that stems from selfless human bonding,” she said.

“However, the casual, fine-art approach to her subject matters remains consistent. Both series are also fruit of Ms. Post Wolcott’s belief in the power of photography to drive socioeconomic and political progress.”

The photographs were originally from the collection of Ms. Post Wolcott’s daughter, Linda Wolcott Moore, who owned a San Francisco gallery specializing in photography. Like her mother, she too lived in Santa Barbara for a time, and when she moved out of the city, she donated the photographs to the AD&A Museum.

A few of them were shown at a retrospective exhibition of Ms. Post Wolcott’s work at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art in 1988, two years before the artist’s death. This is the first time the entire series is on display.

“As I see it, the Isla Vista series is, ultimately, a self-portrait of Ms. Post Wolcott,” Ms. Perea said. “In I.V., she finds the social values she upholds since young and that her work for the FSA in the 1930s and 40s reflects. By immortalizing expressions of these values decades later, Ms. Post Wolcott is defining who she is, not only as an artist, but also as a human being, all the while celebrating her regained freedom to do so.”

