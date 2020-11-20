Resonant Inc. expands to automotive market

Resonant Inc., a Goleta-based start-up that creates designs for 5G radio frequency filters, has officially expanded into the automotive market.

COURTESY PHOTO

George Holmes is the CEO of Resonant Inc., a Goleta-based start-up that creates designs for 5G radio frequency filters. Last week, the company officially expanded to the automotive market.

Last week, the company announced that an existing Tier 1 filter manufacturing partner has begun shipping high-value band RF filter designs into the automotive market.

Automobile manufacturers rely on wireless technologies to support LTE data connections and operate as WiFi hotspots.

The filters regulate the signals for the WiFi hotspots, braking sensors, autonomous driving sensors and all other “smart” features of automobiles — everything that helps the car know where it’s at for location, position against another car or against a barrier like a street sign.

“It’s an expansion of the footprint of the implementation of our designs out there on the marketplace,” George Holmes, Resonant’s CEO, told the News-Press. “We have been historically focused on mobile phones, so the fact that our technology is finding its way into automotive is interesting.”

Resonant’s filters are designed for challenging physical conditions expected to function over the life of a vehicle, such as high temperatures and inclement weather, according to Mr. Holmes.

Interference between RF bands has become problematic as vehicles utilize higher-frequency RF bands that are positioned closely to others throughout the vehicle.

Avoiding the interference using the high-value filters allows the vehicles to operate at higher frequencies.

Employees of Resonant also predict Vehicle-to-Vehicle and Vehicle-to-Infrastructure communications becoming a reality in the near future, which will require the types of filters Resonant designs.

“Now, cars get more connected. As they get more connected, you’ll see more applications in cars, creating a greater uptick in new technology like 5G,” Mr. Holmes said. “Down the path of pipes into a car all the way down to autonomous driving, it really shows a foothold into new applications for filters into automobiles.”

