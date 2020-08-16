Respect the rule of law

Wake up, America. You are being held captive by the Democratic governors and mayors of your state, and you seem to take the stand, “But what I can I do?”

You are confined to your home. If you dare venture out, you must wear a mask or you can be fined. Your children share in this arrest and have lost the right to go to the schools that you have paid for in your property tax bill. Only those fortunate to have access to a computer can have contact with their studies. Those less fortunate — well, too bad, no learning BUT with time on their hands can go out in riot gangs, no mask needed, those that are fragile and can’t cope, choose suicide.

NO CHURCH GATHERINGS: Isolate and dehumanize and then wonder, what is happening?

You own a business, have workers, abide by the laws laid down by the state government, but that’s not good enough. Oh, you get to reopen; oh no, you are forced to close down again, and if you dare to sanitize to the “ninth” and open up, you are arrested but and here is the “but”: You can go out into the streets in gangs — no masks, destroy statues, buildings, throw paint. Mayors can paint streets, but you, who have a business and want to paint your business name on the street, are arrested. Gangs of rioters can and have blinded police with lasers, but when the police try for order, they are punished and police departments are defunded. Firecrackers, bricks and baseball bats are used against them.

In my “ancient” era, we had the groups of 18 to 20-plus enlist in the service of World War II, to defend their country and fight to protect, not tear this country down.

Gangs have broken into private, gated communities and threatened homeowners, and when the homeowner tries to defend, the HOMEOWNER IS ARRESTED. And of course, because of “THE VIRUS,” prisoners are released into the population and can do whatever, knowing they won’t get punished.

The news is not news, it is a scare tactic, with the tilted numbers of virus deaths, FYI, not all are virus deaths, but it makes the numbers look good Statistics show 99.8% of the people who had virus, recover

This is how to destroy this, OUR COUNTRY. Are you willing to continue to let power-grabbing governors, mayors continue this ruling?

I am not, thus this letter. Rule by law, not by lawlessness. Let’s take back what we all have worked for. KEEP AMERICA, AMERICA.

GOD BLESS AMERICA.

Anita Dwyer

Lompoc