Responding to disasters

Santa Barbara-based ShelterBox USA provides shelters and related needs to nations in trouble

PHOTOS COURTESY SHELTERBOX USA

Pakistan is among the nations helped by ShelterBox USA, a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit that responds to disasters around the world.

The “forgotten crises.”

This is what the president of ShelterBox USA, Kerri Murray, shared with the News-Press regarding disaster situations and violent conflicts around the world. “What we do at Shelterbox is ‘quiet work’, but makes a loud impact.”

ShelterBox USA is a nonprofit located in Santa Barbara. The organization focuses on aiding nations where a natural disaster has occurred — cyclones, hurricanes, earthquakes, etc. — or where violent conflict has taken over the community.

ShelterBox has its hands in many places around the globe, helping wherever it deems fit. Currently, the nonprofit is helping in Yemen, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Mozambique and Pakistan, to name a few countries.

ShelterBox USA’s aid is distributed in Ethiopia.

In Ukraine, ShelterBox has helped many displaced refugees during the war over the past year. Specifically, it is running five programs in Ukraine and is hoping to establish more. The nonprofit has provided aid including mattresses, hygiene kits, home report kits called “shelter kits” and money.

ShelterBox has helped more than 50,000 people so far, specifically focusing on helping Ukrainians survive a long and very cold winter with stoves, sleeping bags, and warm clothes.

In Cameroon, a country Ms. Murray has spent a lot of time researching and involving herself in, there are over 75,000 refugees who currently reside in Minawao, a camp located 40 miles east of the Nigerian border.

A militant organization in Nigeria, called Boko Haram, has currently caused havoc and destruction throughout the county, causing thousands of families to be displaced or killed.

ShelterBox’s role in Cameroon is to aid these refugees with proper shelter. Ms. Murray explained that these are long-term displaced people, where they could spend around 17 years in the refugee camp. The organization provides basic human needs to the people upon arrival, and continues to help where possible.

Ms. Murray shared a story about a woman in one of these camps.

ShelterBox USA provides aid to locations such as Turkey and Syria, where a 7.8 earthquake struck on Feb. 6.

“Esther was a young teenage girl when her family was killed by Boko Haram in her village. In order to save herself, she fled and ended up at the refugee camp. She has been at the camp for over nine years, where she is now married and is the camp’s resident seamstress. Without the help of the camp and the aid from ShelterBox, her outcome could have been very different.”

ShelterBox USA is also monitoring different situations happening in the world. They have a “decision to deploy criteria,” which they take into account every time a situation arises.

An example of this is Myanmar.

In Myanmar this past week, there has been a destructive cyclone. This is the strongest storm to ever hit the region and has caused a trail of devastation.

The organization has been monitoring the situation and will be determining whether it needs to do an assessment of the area.

“Accurate reports of the situation is really challenging,” said Ms. Murray. “More time is needed to determine the action plan.”

She explained a lot of this is due to communication between the area and the organization. “Oftentimes we have the urgency to act but not enough information to act.”

Over the next few days, ShelterBox USA will continue to watch what is happening and then decide how they will move forward.

As mentioned previously, Shelterbox USA is located in Santa Barbara, specifically near Montecito. The headquarters moved here from Sarasota, Fla. in 2015 and have found what it considers a true home in the community.

“This community is no stranger to experiencing disaster and displacement,” said Ms. Murray. “Santa Barbara has embraced ShelterBox and has been very generous.”

ShelterBox relies on private charitable support, and the work is made possible by donations. Ms. Murray explained Santa Barbara has stepped up and helped Shelterbox with their objectives.

Ms. Murray also shared a call to action for the people at home.

ShelterBox is currently gearing up for a record year of support to various nations and needs the resources to do so. She asked simply for charitable donations, as they are crucial to their work, but also will take any help they can get.

“Everyone has something to contribute whether that is your time, talent, resources, or even just sharing our information on social media,” she explained.

ShelterBox is also hosting multiple fundraising opportunities this summer.

First, on July 1, ShelterBox is hosting “Stock the Box”, a charity event where people are encouraged to donate to meet their monetary goals.

Second, the organization is hosting its first trek in Yosemite this summer. This event will raise critical funding and awareness for ShelterBox USA. Ms. Murray said it is a fun and unique way to get involved in ShelterBox.

email: abahnsen@newspress.com