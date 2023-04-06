Response to Trump’s Indictment

Protesters take to the streets of Goleta to show their support of former President Trump

Supporters of former President Donald Trump took to the streets in Goleta on Wednesday in response to Mr. Trump’s indictment on business fraud charges in New York.

Last Tuesday, in the midst of constant honking — both in support and protest of the event — supporters of former President Donald Trump peacefully gathered on the corner of Hollister Avenue and Storke Road in Goleta on Wednesday in order to show their solidarity with former President Trump.

Equipped with flags and signs, the demonstration of support (and protest) came in response to Mr. Trump’s indictment.

Just like any political gathering, there will be people there for different reasons and goals. The event organizers, Charles and Linda (who preferred to not give their last names) explained their reasons for gathering, which represent the two main reasons for most of the other supporters.

Generally, the Trump supporters were there, simply, to show their support, although with different reasonings.

To some, the indictment is seen as a political move where the current political power, i.e. the Biden administration, is attacking a political candidate in order to silence him. Charles likened the indictment to a ‘witch hunt’ due to Mr. Trump being impeached twice and then acquitted twice. To them the indictment seems like a false accusation.

For others (although many supporters might hold a version of both views), the indictment of Mr. Trump is seen as an attack on the morals and values that Mr. Trump holds, such as the First Amendment and liberty.

In regards to the First Amendment, one Trump supporter, Mark Vampola, said “We have a right to be here, and they have a right to their middle fingers.” To some, the perceived immediate dismissal of what the Trump supporters are trying to convey and refusal to listen to the Trump supporters (although this can go both ways) can seem like ‘the Left’ is trying to silence them. Mr. Vampola continued, “We need to be a fair two-party country with open dialogue, and that no longer exists.” All while maintaining a smile and a thumbs up in response to the many middle fingers from cars driving by.

The emotionally charged intersection is a clear sign of what Mr. Vampola is referring to. For the brief moments that a car would be driving through the intersection, the drivers would often fully express how they were feeling. Some drivers would even pull over — holding up traffic — in order to offer the Trump supporters their kindest expletive.

To be clear, the Trump supporters were not there with the explicit intent of trying to overturn Mr. Trump’s indictment, but rather, they were there to raise awareness of what they believe is happening in the government.

Those supporting former President Donald Trump in Goleta were frequently greeted with disdain by passing drivers.

One Trump supporter, Miki, explained that she was there to ‘wake people up,’ so that they would start to question what the mainstream media is claiming. This reflects the sentiment of many of the Trump supporters who believe that the media is acting as a dividing force and spreading misinformation.

Another Trump supporter, Caroline Abate, said that she wishes for young people to “read their history books,” so that they can see the parallels in history, revealing the situation for what it really is, which in Ms. Abate’s opinion is a free country turning into a country of tyranny.

As one might expect, a politically charged event like this one is likely to draw the attention of those on the other side of the political spectrum.

Although not all of the people there in support of Mr. Trump would identify as conservative or Republican. One Trump supporter, Celeste Barber, said that she would identify as an independent or a liberal and would be there regardless of which president was being indicted.

Most people that disagreed with the event let their opinion be known and then left, but there was one car that drove by and then came back with balloons with “F– Trump” written on them. They then drove through the intersection about five times before stopping at the gas station where some Trump supporters were standing, so they could more clearly convey their thoughts.

When asked why they stopped, they said that they think there should be equality for all and that everyone should have the freedom to be their own person.

Interestingly enough, that is a common belief expressed by both sides of the debate — one Trump supporter, Matthew Gonzales, credits his support of Mr. Trump to Mr. Trump’s purported belief that everyone should experience the same amount of freedom — but unfortunately, the two groups did not listen to the other long enough to realize this, both groups reverting to the use of personal attacks in their dispute.

However, there were a few people passing by who stopped to talk to the Trump supporters and carried out peaceful discourse.

One man was on a bike ride when he saw the rally and thought about how he has never felt strongly enough about a president to stand on the corner of a busy street to raise awareness about it, so he wanted to know why the Trump supporters were so passionate about their cause.

A common reason people expressed for their passion behind supporting Mr. Trump is their belief that Trump is the only person who is fighting for them against what they perceive to be the nation’s elites and corrupt agencies.

This belief also extends to some outside the United States. One person in support of Mr. Trump is an Iranian-American woman (who wishes to remain anonymous), who believes that Mr. Trump is good for the Middle East.

She opined that Mr. Trump was hard on the leaders of Iran (specifically referring to Iranian clergymen called Mullahs), citing the Mahsa Act. She also said she believed that President Biden isn’t working with the Mullahs but is being tricked by NIAC (National Iranian American Council).

