Responses to critics of COVID opinion

My column last week about COVID-19 hit a dogmatic nerve.

One common thread with most of the replies was how the virus wasn’t political. Yet most blamed Republicans and of course, former President Donald Trump.

The other thing that stood out is how we’re always told how tolerant progressive thinking is. But when they’re “triggered,” it’s a step back. You’re going to get hit with a Force 5 blast of fanaticism.

I need to clarify for my detractors a couple things. First, I’m not a reporter. I’m an opinion writer. I do base information on facts where required, but otherwise it’s how I see things. The other thing is for every person who doesn’t see it my way, there’s another person who does. But the anger, hatred and outright personal attacks from those who disagree is exactly why we can’t unify.

Ironically, I was told my writings are one of the very reasons why the country is at odds, yet these very people are the ones who need to look in the mirror and figure out what’s the real reason. There is no happy place for them. If they don’t agree with you, they resort to name calling, personal insults and threats and you are evil and need to be eradicated. If you’re a common sense thinker who doesn’t bend to the leftist propaganda, they have no interest in debate. It’s their way or the highway.

Following are some excerpts from my critics.

One wrote that all this happened “because a moron like Trump was in office. Biden just got stuck with cleaning up all the 4 years of (what) the Republicans left behind.”

Fact: More people died from COVID under President Joe Biden’s watch and the country was booming two years ago, the Gross Domestic Product was up, there was no inflation, gas prices were $2 lower, the stock market soaring, and unemployment was the best in histor. And on and on.

In less than 24 months, President Biden’s minions destroyed everything.

Another critic told me, “To put blame on anyone is a crime. A pandemic is very serious and is needed to be handled with strict rules and mandates.”

Fact: At the height of the pandemic, when everyone was supposed to stay indoors, businesses were closed, schools shut down and Dr. Anthony Fauci called for double masking, rioters were given a pass to roam the streets and burn our cities down. They weren’t required to stay indoors or wear masks on their rampages. Why? Because it was a leftist cause.

The rules are different for liberals, and they enjoy special privileges and excuses.

Another critic: “When I have more time, I will reply with more detail. In the meantime, take advantage of school openings and make it to your kindergarten class on time.”

Fact: The government forced upon its population an experimental drug the effects of which are just starting to come to light. Two years ago, you couldn’t go to church, but you could go to a strip club. That was a political statement. Today you can attend a concert of 50,000 people with no masks. Like many of you wrote, the virus is still here, so what changed? The midterms.

“You have made spit in the face of the hundreds of thousands that died,” another critic wrote me. “Yes they are dead … But you haven’t offered or mentioned an alternate plan.”

Fact: I am now responsible, through an opinion column not caring about all those who died? I have friends who got boosters and died within days of the shot. Research all the negative reactions to the vaccine, and you may wish you never got it. I got my first two (and I regret it but I’m not anti-vaccine), but my doctor told me not to get the boosters.

And it’s not up to me or you to present an alternative plan. We were told by President Biden during his campaign that if he were elected, he promised he would end the virus. How did that work out? How come he’s not held responsible for misinformation? Liberal privilege.

“As someone who is immunocompromised, I would hope others would consider my life worth suffering some inconvenience for,” one critic said.

Fact: Everyone abided by the rules and did as they were dutifully told (except the politicians). When it became apparent those who made the rules didn’t follow them, eyes started to open. Ironically it was all Democrats who broke their self-imposed punishments. Apparently they didn’t care about your life.

And it’s unfair to say no one was inconvenienced. Millions were inconveniencedn and in return, thousands lost their jobs, suicides soared, children have fallen back decades in their education. It’s a long list of inconveniences.

Another critic: “You owe the people that suffered through sickness and grief watching their loved ones die an apology and should start writing articles about how we can heal the hate that Americans have toward each other now.”

Fact: Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had a direct hand in killing some 15,000 seniors for making stupid decisions, and it was glossed over for the most part. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer did the same thing. She too was given a pass,and it barely got a blip from our socialist media. Those situations happened all over our nation, and yet when it was a Democrat responsible for countless deaths, in typical fashion, the media gently buried it, right along with Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Hundreds of thousands more died from haphazard decrees. You need to ask those Democrats for an apology. They killed them.

I appreciate where all the writers are coming from. I do understand the frustrations, but we can’t run a country on ideology. If those who still think the virus didn’t take a political turn, reflect a little bit more.

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris adamantly stated if a vaccine came forth under former President Trump’s watch, they would refuse to take it. When the very same vaccine was being administered after those intellectuals took office, they were boasting how they came up with it and how great it was.

And yet, hundreds of thousands more died and not a peep about President Biden’s promise to end it. Not political?

I’ll end on a high note from another writer who said, “Never in my whole life was I so happy to be living in the state of Florida. We welcome people with open arms; however, (we) respectfully request they leave any political aspirations for a socialistic society firmly in the state they’re leaving. Thank you for an article that brought a smile to my face.”

You just never know.

