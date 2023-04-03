Special prices offered for wining and dining at fifth annual event

Angel Oaks at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara, is among the participants in Santa Barbara Restaurant Week. (The hotel is in Goleta.)

Locals and visitors will have a chance to experience the best of Santa Barbara’s food scene at a fraction of the cost during the fifth annual Santa Barbara Restaurant Week April 14-23.

Each participating restaurant will offer a prix-fixe menu that includes a $35 two-course lunch and $45 and $55 three-course dinner option. Throughout the week, tasting rooms will also offer special wine tasting experiences.

Diners can feast at eateries they have been dreaming about but haven’t had the chance to due to time, finances or because they have secretly wanted an excuse to eat like a king all week long.

Among the participating restaurants will be Arnoldi’s Cafe, Apertivo, La Paloma, Louie’s California Bistro, Los Arroyos, Rascals, Sama Sama, Santo Mezcal, Blackbird, Bluewater Grill, bouchon, Oppi’s Bistro, Opal, Soul Bites, The Set at the Hilton, Chase Restaurant, Costa Kitchen & Bar, Flor de Maiz, Olio Pizzeria, Pascucci and Tre Lune.

Tre Lune, left, and Olio e Limone Ristorante, above, are participating in Santa Barbara Restaurant Week.

Wine tasting will take place at Cordon of Santa Barbara in Solvang, Margerum Wine, Frequency Wines, Kunin Wines, Santa Barbara Wine Collective and The Society: State and Mason.

This year’s event is presented by Santa Barbara Uncorked and sponsored by Jordano’s Foodservice and Pacific Beverage Co.

For more than 20 years, Restaurant Week founders Tim Zagat and Joe Baum orchestrated a four-week celebration of New York’s finest food. Their focus was making the area’s best dining experiences accessible to all, and the event became such a hit that cities around the globe soon followed suit.

In spring 2018, the Santa Barbara Restaurant Week founders brought the foodie phenomenon to the American Riviera, showcasing the best of Santa Barbara’s more than 450 restaurants and eateries.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to ProStart, a two-year culinary arts and hospitality management program supported and managed by the California Restaurant Association Foundation.

San Marcos High School is among the 140 public high schools in California that use this curriculum, which reaches more than 13,500 students every year.

