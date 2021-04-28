Restaurants to celebrate Cinco De Mayo



COURTESY PHOTOS

At left, Lucky Penny will celebrate Cinco De Mayo with frozen margaritas and Mexican-inspired Milpas Pizza. At right, La Paloma Cafe is offering $7 margaritas on Cinco De Mayo.

Acme Hospitality’s Santa Barbara restaurants have announced their plans for celebrating Cinco De Mayo.

Lucky Penny, 127 Anacapa St., is serving frozen margaritas alongside its signature Frosé May 4-9, along with its Mexican-inspired Milpas Pizza. The pizza features chorizo, potatoes and a fried egg. You can order at www.luckypennysb.com or call 805-284-0358.

Helena Avenue Bakery, 131 Anacapa St., is offering its breakfast taco special, which features a fried farm egg, smoked bacon, crispy fingerlings, serrano avocado salsa and cheddar in a flour tortilla. The bakery also is known for its made-from-scratch baked goods, brunch menu and local coffee.

To order, go to www.helenaavenuebakery.com or call 805-880-3383.

La Paloma Cafe, 702 Anacapa St., plans its Margarita Day on Cinco de Mayo. It will open at 4 p.m. to offer its classic margarita and hibiscus margaritas at $7. The kitchen will open at 5 p.m. to provide wood-fired ranchero cuisine.

Patio tables are first-come, first-served starting at 4 p.m. Reservations start at 5. To make reservations, go to lapalomasb.com and click a link to a resy.com site, or call 805-966-7029.

— Dave Mason