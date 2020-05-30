Restrictions lifted on wineries

Santa Barbara County CEO Mona Miyasato has suspended the county’s zoning regulations and permit restrictions that prohibit or limit wineries and tasting rooms from serving food.

The temporary suspension authorizes wineries and wine tasting rooms to serve food during the COVID-19 emergency as long as they are compliant with the state laws regulating retail food, alcohol, alcohol licensing and all local directive on reopening during the pandemic, according to county officials.

The emergency rule was issued Monday and will remain until December 16, or until the county’s local emergency from the virus is terminated or the rule is superseded by an amendment to the county zoning ordinance, whichever is earlier.

The rule will be recommended to the county Board of Supervisors for confirmation June 2. In addition, the county Planning and Development Department will present recommended zoning code amendments to the Planning Commission and BOS next month, officials said.

The rule continues the county’s implementation of its Small Business and Community Partnership Enhancement Program that launched May 21 that allows businesses or other organizations to expand into outdoor areas to accommodate social distancing protocols and safe practices. Businesses or entities interested to use the public sidewalk or roadway for operations must submit an encroachment permit application, site plan and certificate of insurance. Only businesses authorized to be open under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s roadmap or the county’s RISE guide will be granted permission.

For more information, visit recoverysbc.org/sbcpep.