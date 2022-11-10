Results announced for Goleta Union School District, county Board of Education

Here are the “semi-official” results for races for the Goleta Union School District and the Santa Barbara County Board of Education.

The numbers reflect both mail-in ballots and voting at the polls.

GOLETA UNION DISTRICT 1

Incumbent Dr. Richard Mayer has defeated challenger Caroline Abate with 59.08% of the vote with 2,209 votes. Ms. Abate received 40.52 % of the vote with 1,515 votes.

Dr. Richard Mayer has served on the Goleta Union School District board for 40 years and is a professor of psychology at UCSB.

GOLETA UNION DISTRICT 3

Emily Zacarias has defeated her challengers — Christy Lozano and Bert Haley — for the District 3 seat.

Ms. Zacarias received 61.45% of the vote with 1,551 votes.

Ms. Lozano holds 25.4% of the vote with 641 votes.

Mr. Haley got 12.76% of the vote with 322 votes.

Ms. Zacarias is a mother of two and currently works for the Santa Barbara County Education Office as a special education teacher at Hollister Elementary School, which is part of the Goleta district.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION, TRUSTEE AREA 1

Incumbent Marybeth Carty has defeated her challenger, Rosanne Crawford.

Ms. Carty received 70.78% of the vote with 8,419 votes. Ms. Crawford received 28.89% of the vote with 3,437 votes.

Ms. Carty has served on the board since her appointment in 2013. Ms. Carty has a background in teaching and early childhood education and volunteered in Santa Barbara County Schools for more than 30 years.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION, TRUSTEE AREA 5

Board President Judy Frost has defeated opponent Gabriel A. Morales with 54.35% of the vote with 5,018 votes.

Mr. Morales received 44.79% of the vote with 4,135 votes.

Ms. Frost has served on the board since May of 2018. She holds a bachelor’s in accounting from California State University, Long Beach and a master’s in business administration in management from Pepperdine University. Ms. Frost also served as the managing director of the Pacific Conservatory Theatre of Allan Hancock College from 1991-2007.

