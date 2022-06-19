Results of 2020 Census reveal population growth, demographic changes in Lompoc

The census data summary for the 2020 Census has been released, revealing population growth and demographic changes in Lompoc.

The 2020 Census summary report compiled by the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) includes the following highlights:

Lompoc saw a small increase in population of 2,010 people, representing 8% of the total county wide growth.

From 2010 to 2020, the City of Lompoc’s percent of the total countywide population remained consistent at 10%. When factoring the unincorporated areas, the entire Lompoc Valley (including the city as well as Vandenberg Space Force Base, Vandenberg Village and Mission Hills), remained the same from 2010, still representing 13% of the total county population.

In 2020, the north county population of 239,868 (representing 54% of the total county population) continued to exceed that of south county at 208,361 (representing 46% of the total county population), compared to 221,728 (52%) and 202,167 (48%), respectively, in 2010.

Lompoc’s demographic makeup changed from 50.8% identifying as Hispanic in 2010 to 57.3% in 2020.

Additional data from the 2020 census is expected to be released in the coming months.

The 2020 Census concluded on October 15, 2020, with a final response rate of 72.9% in Lompoc. The U.S. Census Bureau is the federal government’s largest statistical agency, providing current information about America’s people, places and economy. The U.S. Constitution requires a complete population and housing count every 10 years, most recently carried out in 2020.

