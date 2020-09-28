Resurfacing project starts Wednesday

COURTESY GRAPHIC

A bike path closure is scheduled to begin Oct. 5 and last through the end of the month. The green dotted line shows the detour, while the red dotted line indicates which portions will be closed.

SANTA MARIA — Temporary traffic delays are expected on various streets in Santa Maria during the city’s annual street maintenance surface seal program, which starts Wednesday.

The most notable streets affected include Miller Street from McCoy to Stowell Road, Palisades Drive from Main (State Route 135) to Suey, Seaward Drive / Canyon Drive from Magellan to Donovan, and Alvin Avenue from Broadway (State Route 166) to Railroad, according to city officials.

Several residential neighborhood streets will also be treated, including areas north of Donovan Road, Alvin Avenue from Broadway to Railroad, and residential streets north up to Donovan Road, the Hancock Park development, Crossroads South residential streets near Caballero, and the Harvest Glen neighborhood. Various other smaller streets will be resurfaced as well, officials said.

Construction will continue through mid-October. The work includes the removal of existing traffic striping, the placement of a surface seal, and then re-establishment of traffic striping. The city is contracting with American Pavement Systems to perform the $1.8 million project. Approximately 500,000 square yards of surface seal will be applied, which is about 22 centerline miles of streets.

Parking will not be allowed in active construction areas. The contractor will post construction notices along streets with the dates and times when parking will be prohibited. In addition, notices on residents doors and along streets with the dates and times will be delivered when parking and access to streets will be prohibited.

Drivers are reminded to obey all temporary construction signs and reduce driving speeds in construction areas, and to use alternate routes when possible to avoid delays.

For more information, call the city’s Department of Public Works at 805-925-0951 ext. 2225.

— Mitchell White