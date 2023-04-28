Retired deputy probation officer pleads guilty to theft of public funds

Santa Barbara County District Attorney John R. Savrnoch announced Thursday that retired county Deputy Probation Officer Manuel Edward Torres, 67, pled guilty to a felony charge of theft of public funds between Jan. 1, 2009 and June 30, 2019.

He embezzled about $635,000 from a Santa Barbara County Probation Peace Officer Association bank account funded by money taken out of members’ paychecks.

Mr. Torres also admitted an enhancement that the theft exceeded $500,000, and he admitted to aggravating factors that the crime occurred while occupying a position of leadership, that he took advantage of a position of trust and that the crime included a great monetary value.

He previously pled guilty on Aug. 4, 2022 to eight counts of filing false tax returns in violation of the Revenue and Taxation code for tax years 2012-2019 and was pending sentencing on those charges.

Charges were filed on the embezzlement charge in July 2020 after a year-long investigation by the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigations.

He was employed by the Santa Barbara County Probation Department as a deputy probation officer from 1986 to July 2019 when he retired.

Shortly after his retirement, the Probation Department contacted the District Attorney’s Office after a review of financial records of the SBC Probation Peace Officer Association uncovered embezzlement by Mr. Torres, who had acted as SBCPPOA president for more than 20 years.

The D.A.’s investigation determined Mr. Torres was embezzling money from a union bank account that was being funded by union dues taken out of each member’s paycheck by the county and directly deposited into the bank account.

The total amount he embezzled from the union from 2009-2019 was approximately $635,000.

He will return to court on July 6 when he will be sentenced to 11 years in state prison for the theft of public funds and tax charges, and be ordered to pay restitution to the union and the California Franchise Tax Board in an amount to be determined on that date.

In addition, the District Attorney’s Office will report his conviction to the county Employees Retirement System, which will proceed with administrative action to have Mr. Torres forfeit his retirement benefits earned and accrued from Jan. 1, 2009 to June 30, 2019.

