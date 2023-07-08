Retired SB County deputy probation officer sentenced to prison

Retired Santa Barbara County Deputy Probation Officer Manuel Edward Torres, 67, has been sentenced to 11 years in state prison for theft of over $500,000 in public funds.

Between 2009 and 2019 Mr. Torres stole roughly $635,000 dollars in union dues paid to the Santa Barbara County Probation Peace Officer Association (SBCPPOA). Mr. Torres, a county probation officer since 1986, had acted as president of the SBCPPOA for over 20 years before retiring in 2019.

“The theft of public funds violates the trust that the people give their public officials and can not be tolerated,” said District Attorney John Savrnoch. “The hard-working people who make up the SBCPPOA deserved more from one of their own who was entrusted with their hard earned money.”

On April 27 of this year Mr. Torres pleaded guilty to the felony charge of theft of public funds across the ten years. In addition to the prison sentence, Mr. Torres has been ordered to pay over $1 million in restitution to the SBCPPOA and $300,000 in restitution to the California Franchise Tax Board.

There is an administrative action in place to have Mr. Torres’ retirement benefits taken back from 2009-2019 by the Santa Barbara County Employees’ Retirement System.

