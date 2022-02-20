Retirement community wins award

COURTESY PHOTO

Maravilla, a retirement community in Santa Barbara, has been recognized for its promotion of wellness.

Maravilla, an active retirement community in Santa Barbara, has earned the prestigious Beacon Award for “Best in Wellness” from the International Council on Active Aging and NuStep.

The award showcases organizations that embrace wellness as a way of life for all residents and staff and recognizes their outstanding commitment, creativity and culture.

Maravilla was ranked among the top 25 communities across the nation. Sister communities, The Village at NorthRidge in California and Maravilla Scottsdale in Arizona, also received a Beacon Award.

“Wellness encompasses seven key dimensions – emotional, physical, intellectual, social, spiritual, vocational and environmental – that, when cultivated, can collectively enrich wellbeing, quality of life, overall health and longevity,” according to a statement by ICAA.

“Aging well involves more than simply programs and special events but requires an intentional, ongoing pursuit of potential and possibilities. We’re pleased to recognize senior living communities that excel at fostering a mindset and environment that emphasizes promise and opportunities,” Collin Milner, ICAA founder and CEO, said.

At Maravilla, wellness is incorporated into the company’s signature Zest initiative, which offers a proactive, holistic approach to well-being built upon personal enjoyment and new experiences that focus on three fundamental areas: mind, body and soul.

Launched in 2018, the evidence-based initiative seeks to measure and improve residents’ quality of life, thus creating a more active, engaged and healthy lifestyle.

For more information, call 805-308-9585.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com