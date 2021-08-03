Return of La Fiesta Pequeña

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail FRITZ OLENBERGER PHOTOS, COURTESY OLD SPANISH DAYSAfter a two-year absence, La Fiesta Pequeña will return Wednesday at the Santa Barbara Mission to launch this year’s Old Spanish Days. The photos here show the 2019 La Fiesta Pequeña. For more information, see www.sbfiesta.org. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post U.S. leads Olympics medals count next post U.S. Postal Service plans jobs fair Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.