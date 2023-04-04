REVIEW: ‘65’ falls short in storytelling

PHOTOS BY PATTI PERRET/SONY STUDIOS

Mills (Adam Driver) finds himself on Earth 65 million years ago.

“Jurassic Park” and its sequels handled dinosaurs much better.

That’s what stands out about “65,” starring Adam Driver as Mills, a spaceship pilot who crashes on Earth 65 million years ago in the age of dinosaurs. He and a young girl named Koa (Ariana Greenblatt) deal with this dangerous world as they try to reach their spaceship and get off prehistoric Earth.

“65” features some intriguing scenes between Mr. Driver and the talented Ariana Greenblatt, whose character, Koa, speaks a different language than Mills. They find ways to communicate as they strive to survive in the worst circumstances. As usual, Mr. Driver effortlessly becomes the character he’s playing.

As the movie progresses, viewers learn more about the backstory for Mills and his daughter Nevine (Chloe Coleman).

Koa (Ariana Greenblatt) is hoping to find her parents after

a spaceship crash.

Otherwise, the film is about Mills and Koa using their wits and some technology, such as explosive balls and Mills’ pulse gun, to battle and outsmart dinosaurs of various sizes. The best scenes come toward the end when they approach their spaceship, and one thing after another goes wrong. But there have been many better movies about dinosaurs or two people stranded together on a planet. “65” is lacking in terms of story.

It’s a good film to see at a discount theater or at home if it lands on a streaming service, where you can fast forward through some of the slower parts.

The film was directed by Scott Becks and Bryan Woods.

By the way, there is a local connection. The movie has a good orchestral score, and the end credits list Jessica Guideri as the concertmaster. The talented musician is also the concertmaster of the Santa Barbara Symphony, and she’s in the orchestra that recorded the score for the upcoming “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

email: dmason@newspress.com