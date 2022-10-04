REVIEW: A happy town, right?

‘Don’t Worry, Darling’ examines secrets of an experimental community in 1950s

There’s plenty to worry about in “Don’t Worry, Darling” — a film you shouldn’t see by yourself.

Afterward, you’ll need to talk with a friend, family member or significant other about what exactly happened in an intriguing, well-acted story that ends with some unanswered questions.

The story is set in the 1950s, an era known for its post-World War II prosperity. Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack (pop star Harry Styles) seem to be living the perfect life in Victory, a company town in the middle of the desert.

Jack has some kind of executive job with Progressive Materials, which is doing something important. He and the other town’s men leave at exactly the same time every morning, with their wives waving goodbye to them before doing the day’s housework.

On evenings and the weekends, the co-workers/neighbors/friends party together and get encouragement from Jack (Chris Pine), the head of the company, in a community full of cocktails and music. And Jack’s wife Shelley (Gemma Chan) teaches ballet moves to the town’s housewives.

The happy community is well-structured, and everything’s fine as long as no one asks awkward questions. But Margaret (Kiki Layne) knows something’s wrong, raises concerns and everyone frowns on her for questioning the status quo.

Then Alice sees things that don’t make sense and raises questions that she discusses with her next-door neighbor Bunny (Olivia Wilde).

As Alice begins to worry, viewers watching the film will start to question the reality of this story, and the movie becomes reminiscent of “The Stepford Wives” (2004). What is the company doing that’s so important? What exactly does Jack do in his job?

And what’s real and what isn’t?

The questions are what makes “Don’t Worry, Darling” an entertaining movie. It’s basically a crossword puzzle, and it’s up to Alice to put the clues together and figure out what’s going on.

Other films have explored this is-it-real-or-not scenario, and some have done it more successfully than “Don’t Worry, Darling.” But this film owes much of its success to Ms. Pugh, the actress who played Yelena Belova in “Black Widow” (2021). She helps viewers to see what doesn’t add up in a place where everything isn’t quite right.

Ms. Wilde adds much to the story in her portrayal of Bunny, and she pulls the entire story together well in her other job as the film’s director. Ms. Layne adds the right amount of confusion in her portrayal of Margaret, and Mr. Pine effortlessly becomes Frank, the positive, seemingly unflappable employer with words of wisdom for any situation. The question is what he is hiding behind his relentless smile.

Mr. Styles is convincing as Jack, Alice’s husband, but it’s Ms. Pugh who stands out in those scenes. The acclaimed singer isn’t Ms. Pugh’s equal in the acting department.

And Ms. Pugh’s facial expressions and reactions pull the viewers into the story. She’s a major reason why “Don’t Worry, Darling” is compelling. This film wouldn’t have succeeded with a lesser actress.

“Don’t Worry, Darling,” which has sci-fi elements, is a good story that isn’t for everybody. (Katie Silberman wrote the screenplay, based on the story by Carey Van Dyke and Shane Van Dyke.)

If you like “X-Files”-like mysteries, this is your kind of movie, and the abrupt ending, which suggests Alice’s ultimate fate, works to a point. It would have been nice to know just a little more about what happened next — maybe just one more scene to finish the puzzle (or raise another question).

