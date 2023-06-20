REVIEW: A race through time

‘The Flash’ stands out for blend of story and nostalgia

Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) tries to save the world in “The Flash.”

A wild trip through time and multiple versions of Batman make “The Flash” a fun, nostalgic journey for dedicated comic books fans.

Ezra Miller reprises his role as Barry Allen, aka The Flash, in a compelling story that has a good mix of drama and comedy. And fans get to see Ben Affleck and, from the 1989 “Batman” movie, Michael Keaton, play their versions of the caped crusader.

In “The Flash,” Barry Allen is continuing to adjust to his role as the superhero who saves lives and cleans up messes while others such as Batman and Wonder Woman take on the main villains. It’s demanding work, and Barry is trying to balance it with his job as a crime scene investigator for the Central City Police Department.

He’s also concerned about his father, Henry Allen (Ron Livingston), who has wrongly been incarcerated for the murder of Barry’s mother, Nora Allen. Henry’s alibi is that he was at the store during the murder, but there doesn’t seem to be any solid proof.

Batman (Michael Keaton) flies his batplane with two versions of The Flash as his passengers (both played by Ezra Miller).

So Barry decides to run back in time and change events so his mother isn’t killed. That, of course, is a positive change, but there’s the inadvertent side effect of the timeline getting disrupted. And the two Barry Allens team up with Mr. Keaton’s version of “Batman” and Supergirl/Kara Zor-El (Sasha Calle) to fight an evil Kryptonian, General Zod (Michael Shannon), without having to sacrifice Nora Allen (Maribel Verdú).

The story is told with good acting and spectacular effects that make time travel seem more plausible. There are also intriguing plot twists as the present-day Barry discovers the danger of a well-intentioned superhero playing God. As it’s often said in sci-fi movies, you can’t change the past without messing up the present.

Ezra Miller, a nonbinary actor who goes by the pronouns “they” and “them,” gives the story the right sense of urgency as Barry Allen. Ezra makes you root for their character.

Director Andy Muschietti creates a good balance between action and the evolution of Barry Allen, and the story has some good humor.

That said, this is not the same Barry Allen who inspired the Silver Age of comics in the 1950s and set the stage for new interpretations of classic characters. That Barry Allen was a serious scientist determined to defeat the bad guys and has been re-interpreted in various ways over the decades. It was also this Barry Allen who saved the universe in DC Comics’ “Crisis on Infinite Earths” mini-series.

The Flash from two different points in his life (both played by Ezra Miller) work with Supergirl (Sasha Calle).

The new version of Barry Allen, first seen in the 2016 “Batman v. Superman: The Dawn of Justice” movie, is a bit more goofy and immature, but there’s some good growth for the character in the new “Flash” movie, which features many fun Easter eggs for comic book fans.

But a better version of The Flash is the interpretation in The CW series, “The Flash,” which recently wrapped up its run.

That Flash was more mature, more heroic and in some ways, funnier, and Grant Gustin played him perfectly. It would have been great to have seen that Flash and that storyline move on to the big screen. A better path would have been for Ezra Miller to have played a Flash with a different alias, perhaps a Kid Flash/Wally West from another universe.

Director Muschietti has said that only Ezra Miller could play the Flash, but fans of The CW series have strongly disagreed.

The two Flash heroes (Ezra Miller) and Supergirl (Sasha Calle) fight to save Earth.

By the way, one of the best parts of watching “The Flash” is seeing Mr. Keaton back in action as Batman. It was like no time had passed since “Batman” (1989) and “Batman Returns” (1992), the two films that starred Mr. Keaton as the caped crusader and defined Batman as the Dark Knight first envisioned in the comic books.

And as the new Supergirl in “The Flash,” Ms. Calle shows genuine strength and heroic determination.

She’s different from the title character played by the talented Melissa Benoist in The CW series “Supergirl,” but it’s an interesting difference that’s worth exploring on the big screen. This new, confident Supergirl has a degree of mystery.

