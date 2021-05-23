REVIEW: A real survivor

FOX PHOTOS

Capt. Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) and his crew work quickly to save Austin, Texas, from a dust storm in Monday’s season finale of “9-1-1: Lone Star.”

You could call Rob Lowe invincible.

There’s little doubt his character, Owen Strand, is exactly that on “9-1-1: Lone Star.”

The fire department captain, who moved to Austin, Texas, from New York City, has survived lung cancer, a volcanic eruption under a swimming pool and a helicopter crash in the middle of a fierce wildfire.

Owen even described himself as “invincible,” but the character approaches his job with humility and a deep respect for the talents of the women and men in his department.

“9-1-1,” a series that is equally driven by characters and plots, has proven to be a great dramatic vehicle for Mr. Lowe, a longtime Montecito resident who’s also one of the show’s executive producers. (The series was created by executive producers Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear.)

Rob Lowe, a longtime Montecito resident, asks contestants questions as they’re spun around in a sphere on “Mental Samurai,” which will have its second season premiere Tuesday.

Mr. Lowe’s character will continue to face challenges when the “9-1-1: Lone Star” season finale airs at 9 p.m. Monday on Fox, Channel 11.

The episode’s name is “Dust to Dust,” and you can take that literally. Owen and others in the 126 hurry to save Austin from a dust storm.

On Tuesday, Mr. Lowe will be in a less fiery but still dramatic setting for another show. He’s the host of “Mental Samurai,” the game show in which contestants answer questions and figure out puzzles while being spun around in a transparent sphere.

During the second season premiere at 9 p.m. on Fox, Channel 11, contestants will include a former NFL player, a teacher and philanthropist, an entrepreneur, a game show veteran, and a trained knife and sword champion fighter.

It sounds like there’s plenty of excitement around Mr. Lowe on both shows.

In “9-1-1: Lone Star,” a spinoff of “9-1-1,” he effortlessly shows his character’s courage and honesty, as well as how Owen rises above his own doubts and troubles, which began early in the show with Owen helping his son T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein), a recovering addict.

The rest of the talented cast, who vary from Gina Torres to Jim Parrack to Sierra Aylina McClain to Lisa Edelstein, also stands out. Each character is unique, and like Owen, they’re rising above their own set of challenges.

But when a crisis strikes, they work together to save the day, and Fox recently announced there will be a third season.

That’s great news for fans. After all, you can never have too many heroes on TV.

