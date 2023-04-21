REVIEW: ‘Air’ is a winner on the big screen

Acting performances makes Air Jordan story a compelling one

ANA CARBALLOS/AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES

Nike’s Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon) won’t take no for an answer as he breaks the rules to recruit Michael Jordan’s endorsement in “Air.”

It’s a slam dunk for “Air” — thanks to Viola Davis, Matt Damon and Jason Bateman.

Not only at the box office, where the movie has been among the top five most successful films, but in terms of great acting.

Writer Alex Convery’s story about Nike’s development of Air Jordan shoes is a good one, but what stands out the most is Mr. Damon, Ms. Davis and Mr. Bateman. Their honest, natural performances — along with Ben Affleck’s effective directing — make the true 1980s story of the challenge of recruiting basketball star Michael Jordan for a shoe endorsement compelling.

The film, which is graced with a soundtrack of great hits from the ’80s, is still playing at local theaters.

COURTESY AMAZON STUDIOS

Deloris Jordan (Viola Davis) proves to be a shrewd businesswoman in “Air.”

“Air” stars Mr. Damon as Nike’s Sonny Vaccaro, who is determined to recruit Michael Jordan to endorse a basketball shoe designed specifically for him — despite Mr. Jordan’s preference to go with Adidas.

Sonny won’t take “no” for an answer, to the irritation of Nike CEO and fitness enthusiast Phil Knight (Mr. Affleck), Nike executive Rob Strasser (Mr. Bateman) and Mr. Jordan’s agent David Falk (Chris Messina).

He even goes as far as to show up, unannounced, at the Jordan family home in North Carolina, and that bravado ultimately impresses Deloris Jordan (Ms. Davis).

Never mind Michael Jordan’s prowess on the basketball court. The true players here are Sonny vs. David, Sonny vs. Deloris and Sonny vs. Rob and Phil. Sonny, who likes to gamble at Las Vegas casinos, is betting his career on breaking all the rules to do the impossible.

ANA CARBALLOS/AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES

Ben Affleck looks at a camera angle as he directs “Air.” Mr. Affleck also starred as Nike CEO Phil Knight.

The question is whether Michael will sign with Adidas, Converse or, the Beaverton, Ore-based underdog, Nike. Sonny has a strategy, and it doesn’t go exactly as planned, but he’s the master of improvising and making a sales pitch. The challenge is not so much Michael Jordan, but Deloris Jordan, who’s a shrewd businesswoman.

Ultimately Sonny’s strategy works. Viewers already know the happy ending. Sonny wins over Deloris, and the Chicago Bulls’ Michael Jordan’s playing in Air Jordan shoes sets the stage for a longtime boost in sales for Nike. In fact, the Jordan Brand brought in $19 billion in just the last five years.

Sometimes it pays to gamble.

email: dmason@newspress.com