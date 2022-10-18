REVIEW: ‘Amsterdam’ takes mystery genre in new direction

COURTESY PHOTO

Margot Robbie is among the stars of “Amsterdam.”

“Amsterdam” is an offbeat mystery that emphasizes intriguing characters and relationships over the plot.

The flawed heroes are likable, and the villains are ones you’ll love to hate.

David O. Russell did a great job directing and writing the movie, which is set in the 1930s.

Dr. Burt Berendsen (Christian Bale) and Harold Woodman (John David Washington) served together during World War I, and their friendship circle grew to include Valerie Voze (Margot Robbie). After the war, the three lived together in Amsterdam, where they felt free to be themselves without judgment. But eventually, Burt and Harold decide to return to America, and the circle is broken.

One night, Burt and Harold are on a street when they witness a murder — and they’re framed for it.

They discover Valerie’s in America, and they seek her help to clear their names. In their efforts, they discover a threat to American security, while dealing with Detective Lem Getweiler (Matthias Schoenaerts).

Burt, Harold and Valerie must also contend with Libby (Anya Taylor-Joy), Valerie’s sister-in-law without a filter, and Tom (Rami Malek), Valerie’s brother.

The story eventually leads all of them to Gen. Gil Dillenbeck (Robert de Niro), and the characters include Ima St. Clair (Zoe Saldana) and Paul Canterbury (Mike Myers).

“Amsterdam” has a complicated plot, as well as colorful characters played by talented stars. This isn’t a straightforward narrative, and “Amsterdam” isn’t for everyone. You have to pay close attention.

But if you like unusual heroes who ultimately won’t let you down and a story that doesn’t go in a straight line but arrives at a good destination, this is your kind of film.

email: dmason@newspress.com