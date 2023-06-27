REVIEW: ‘Asteroid City’ is one strange town

Director Wes Anderson tells the story of an unconventional convention in movie set in the 1950s

Dinah (Grace Edwards) and her mother, movie star Midge Campbell (Scarlett Johansson) stop at a diner in Asteroid City, where Dinah is attending a young stargazers convention in 1955 in “Asteroid City.”

“Asteroid City” isn’t for everyone.

But a good number of people — especially fans of 1950s culture history and sci-fi films with fake-looking aliens — will love this cinematic comedy. Others will simply be thoroughly puzzled. But one thing’s for sure, everyone who sees this film will have a lot to talk about.

“Asteroid City” is one of this year’s most unconventional films.

The movie begins with black-and-white footage with “Breaking Bad” and “Malcolm in the Middle” star Bryan Cranston standing on a stage as a host explaining this story is a play. The story is set in Asteroid City in the desert during a convention for kids who are stargazers, and the town is cool enough to have its own crater.

The kids are smart — much smarter than some of the adults in this story, even some of the scientists —and they’ve invented all sorts of gadgets.

As Woodrow (Jake Ryan) stands outside, his father, Augie Steenbeck (Jason Schwartzman) calls his father-in-law, Stanley Zak (Tom Hanks).

When the story gets going, Mr. Cranston and the stage disappear, and you’re watching the desert in color. And it’s the kind of vivid colors you might see in a 1950s movie. The film’s credits point out it’s shot on Kodak film, which seems like a very 1950s thing. (Every time “Asteroid City” goes “backstage,” the footage changes back to black and white and the theater setting. Each time, the story gets rolling again in color, it’s back to the desert and Kodak color. Mr. Cranston’s character will make sense of it.)

Here’s the story. Photographer Augie Steenbeck (Jason Schwartzman) drives his station wagon with his smart older son, Woodrow (Jake Ryan), and the three young daughters into Asteroid City. This is where Woodrow will bring his gadget, win a prize and attend a stargazing convention.

At the resort in Asteroid City, population 87, Augie meets movie star Midge Campbell (Scarlett Johansson), who’s there with her smart daughter Dinah (Grace Edwards), and they form a connection. Their cabins at Asteroid City are conveniently across from each other, and they have frank and frankly odd conversations.

Bryan Cranston plays the narrator of “Asteroid City,” explaining the story from his perspective backstage.

The young stargazers convention is led by a dramatic general, who’s played with the actor with the perfect voice for this, Jeffrey Wright.

As the young kids show off their inventions such as a jet pack or ray gun, there’s the possibility that something from outer space might show up.

The storyline has some twists and turns, but what stands out in “Asteroid City” is a series of strange moments, performed by a large, talented cast — everyone from Steve Carrell to Margot Robbie, Matt Dillon, Jeff Goldblum, Edward Norton and Tilda Swinton. Tom Hanks is effective as Auggie’s loving but blunt father-in-law, Stanley Zak,

From left are Jake Ryan as Woodrow, Grace Edwards as Dinah, Ethan Josh Lee as Ricky, Aristou Meehan as Clifford and Sophia Lillis as Shelly. They’re smart kids attending a stargazers convention.

“Asteroid City” was directed by Wes Anderson, who co-wrote the story with Roman Coppola. Mr. Anderson is known for his quirky humor, and there’s plenty of it in “Asteroid City.” But the film succeeds because the characters take the story seriously. None of them knows they’re funny, and they express their thoughts with only the most nuanced shifts in emotions. When something dramatic occurs, the characters’ reactions are more of a “gee, look at that” than an outright “wow!”

And that’s very effective for this deceptively understated story, which lets its drama roll gently into the viewers’ minds.

“Asteroid City” pokes some fun at religion and science, but it’s also a spoof of Hollywood, sci-fi, plays and the Atomic Age. It’s a good cinematic experiment, but as mentioned earlier, it’s not for everyone.

