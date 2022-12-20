REVIEW: ‘Avatar: Way of the Water’ proves to be seaworthy

Incredible sequel tops the first ‘Avatar’ movie from 2009

“Avatar: Way of the Water” is a deep dive into emotional turbulence, waves of action and a sea of wonder.

It’s a long movie — longer than it needed to be, actually, at 3 hours, 12 minutes. And viewers will likely be debating some of the plot points for a long time.

But ultimately, the movie delivers a great story with well-developed characters. This film has a lot of heart.

Director James Cameron, who co-wrote the screenplay with Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, has topped what he did in the first “Avatar” film (2009) — the highest grossing movie of all time, by the way. The long-awaited sequel easily topped the box office in its first weekend with a $134 million gross.

In “Way of the Water,” it’s been more than a decade since Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), who evolved from a human into one of the Na’vi people, found his destiny and his wife Neyteri (Zoe Saladana) on the extrasolar moon Pandora. Today, the couple are raising their children on Pandora, and Jake continues to lead the Omaticaya Clan in its fight against the humans who have returned to colonize Pandora by force.

But he’s found he and his family are being targeted by the Na’vi avatar containing the memories of Col. Quaritch (Stephen Lang), whom Jake killed during combat back in the original movie. It’s not spoiling too much to say Jake must protect his family, and that brings him into contact with people who live on a coral reef island, Metkayina.

A tulkun, essentially a whale, bonds with a Na’vi character.

That brings an incredible dimension to the “Avatar” story, which introduces new life forms and more mysticism in a culture that respects nature. Unfortunately, the human troops don’t share that respect, and “Way of the Water,” as you’d expect, delivers ecological messages.

And the cast delivers great performances. Mr. Worthington continues to show his power in doing a lot with short lines of dialogue. Ms. Saladana makes Neytiri unforgettable. And Sigourney Weaver, who played the human scientist Molly in the first film, portrays a Na’vi character, Kiri, and you’ll learn about her in this film. As he did with Col. Quartich in the original film, Mr. Lang makes the avatar with Quartich’s memories a villain you love to hate.

Kate Winslet, who starred in Mr. Cameron’s “Titanic” and reunited with the director for the first time since that epic, plays Na’vi warrior Ronal with power and heart. And “Sopranos” star Edie Falco plays a nasty villain, Gen. Ardmore.

“Way of the Water” uses a mix of live action, computer-generated images and performance capture acting to deliver a visually stunning story. The early battle scenes are OK, but the movie finds its rhythm in the later battles, where the action will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Pay close attention as you watch, and see this film with a significant other, friend or family member. You’ll want to compare notes afterward on what happened and why.

Meanwhile, it’s tempting to describe the wonderful sea creatures in “Way of the Water,” especially a whale-like one called the tulkun, but that would be spoiling too much. Fortunately, Mr. Cameron and his team paused the fighting and allowed viewers a chance to get to know these creatures and their connection with the people.

Pandora is an ideal world in which people and nature live in harmony. Ultimately it’s an inspiration to people living today on 21st-century Earth.

The world can be a better place. Just look at Pandora.

